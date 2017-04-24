logo



Brexit protest planned for Government Buildings in Dublin tomorrow

24 Apr 2017
by News Highland

The action group “Border Communities Against Brexit” will carry out a protest outside Government Buildings tomorrow morning, calling that the Irish Government seek special status for the North at the Brexit Council meeting which takes place next Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the protest, group spokesperson Declan Fearon said Irish government must push to have Northern Ireland given Special Status to sllow it Remain within the European Union.

If that doesn’t happen, he says the Irish Government must be granted a veto on any deal the British Government achieves with the European Union.

Mr Fearon says they’ll be seeking a meeting with Taoiseach Enda Kenny to make their point directly………

