Shaun Stewart speaks of the challenges faced in High Peaks Challenge

23 Apr 2017
by admin

When Shaun Stewart from Donegal & Lonan O’Farrell set out to take-on the ‘High Peaks Challenge’ – their aim was to just finish it – they ended it with a new record time.

The pair took on the challenge of the 26 highest peaks on the island of Ireland looking to raise money for the Crumlin Children’s Hospital and The Play Therapy Galway.

Having started in County Mayo on Thursday morning, they finished with Mount Errigal, yesterday.

Cresslough man, Stewart spoke to Myles Gallagher about the challenges he faced over the course of the challenge -which included not being able to eat…

