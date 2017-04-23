logo



Second place for Donagh Kelly at Monaghan stages rally

23 Apr 2017
by admin

Donagh Kelly and Conor Foley. Photo Brian McDaid

Monaghan’s Sam Moffett in a Fiesta WRC has won the Monaghan Rally, round three of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship.

 Co-driven by Bandon’s Karl Atkinson, he finished 26.8 seconds ahead of the Ford Focus WRC of Donegal’s Donagh Kelly.

Donegal driver, Declan Boyle in a Fiesta WRC was 15.5 seconds further behind in third.

A list of the full results below:

O/A Car Driver/Codriver Make Class Pos SS9 Road Total Diff 1st Diff Prev
1 2 Sam Moffett/Karl Atkinson Ford Fiesta WRC 7 O/A 5:17.5 0:00 1:01:52.0
2 5 Donagh Kelly/Conor Foley Ford Focus 7 O/A 5:17.7 0:00 1:02:18.8 0:26.8 0:26.8
3 3 Declan Boyle/Brian Boyle Ford Fiesta WRC 7 O/A 5:24.3 0:00 1:02:34.3 0:42.3 0:15.5
4 6 Niall Maguire/Enda Sherry Subaru S12B 7 1 5:25.9 0:00 1:04:56.9 3:04.9 2:22.6
5 8 Stephen Wright/Arthur Kierans Ford Fiesta R5 5 1 5:31.7 0:00 1:04:57.8 3:05.8 0:00.9
6 4 Roy White/James O’Brien Ford Fiesta WRC 7 2 5:30.0 0:00 1:05:04.8 3:12.8 0:07.0
7 12 Jonathan Pringle/Paul Sheridan Ford Escort 14 1 5:40.7 0:00 1:07:06.6 5:14.6 2:01.8
8 18 Damien Gallagher/Mac Walsh Ford Escort 14 2 5:38.6 0:00 1:07:15.8 5:23.8 0:09.2
9 17 Damien Toner/Denver Rafferty Ford Escort 14 3 5:42.6 0:00 1:07:31.7 5:39.7 0:15.9
10 36 Raymond Conlon/Darren McCague Ford Escort 14 4 5:44.7 0:00 1:07:55.4 6:03.4 0:23.7
11 27 Shane Maguire/Darragh Kelly Mitsubishi Evo 9 4 1 5:53.7 0:00 1:08:12.5 6:20.5 0:17.1
12 22 Vivian Hamill/Andrew Grennan Ford Escort 14 5 5:45.2 0:00 1:08:18.9 6:26.9 0:06.4
13 26 David Guest/Paddy Robinson Mitsubishi Evo 9 4 2 5:44.2 0:00 1:08:22.3 6:30.3 0:03.4
14 129 Andrew Dudgeon/Joseph Dooley Mitsubishi Evo 20 1 5:46.8 1:00 1:08:41.0 6:49.0 0:18.7
15 38 Lee Hastings/Alistair Wyllie Subaru Impreza 20 2 5:52.9 0:00 1:08:48.4 6:56.4 0:07.4
16 19 David Moffett/Martin Connolly Toyota Starlet 13 1 5:57.7 0:00 1:08:57.1 7:05.1 0:08.7
17 32 Michael Conlon/Ciaran McPhillips Ford Escort 13 2 5:52.3 0:00 1:09:10.2 7:18.2 0:13.1
18 50 Johnny Jordan/Gary McNern Toyota Starlet 11R 1 5:54.1 0:00 1:09:24.0 7:32.0 0:13.8
19 31 Maurice Moffett/Jason McKenna Toyota Starlet 14 6 5:52.0 0:00 1:09:24.8 7:32.8 0:00.8
20 82 David Hardie/Thomas Hayes Subaru 20 3 5:50.4 0:00 1:09:44.1 7:52.1 0:19.3
21 49 Anthony Hand/Peter Deery Ford Escort 11R 2 5:51.9 0:00 1:09:59.7 8:07.7 0:15.6
22 40 Daniel Conaghan/Terence Magee Ford Escort 13 3 5:53.4 0:15 1:10:05.6 8:13.6 0:05.9
23 41 Johno Doogan/Ciaran Marron Ford Escort 13 4 5:54.3 0:00 1:10:11.8 8:19.8 0:06.2
24 9 Kevin Barrett/Sean Mullally Subaru S14 7 3 5:58.5 0:00 1:10:26.5 8:34.5 0:14.7
25 34 John Bonner/Rory Kennedy Ford Escort 14 7 5:55.0 0:00 1:10:30.0 8:38.0 0:03.5
26 45 Mark Wedlock/Lois Branyan Ford Escort 13 5 6:00.1 0:00 1:10:35.3 8:43.3 0:05.3
27 130 James Cassidy/Karen Kelly Ford Escort 12 1 5:51.7 0:00 1:10:35.5 8:43.5 0:00.2
28 54 Brian Armstrong/James Logue Ford Escort 12 2 6:02.1 0:00 1:10:36.1 8:44.1 0:00.6
29 42 Tommy O’Connell/Emmet Sherry Ford Escort 13 6 6:02.1 0:00 1:10:42.2 8:50.2 0:06.1
30 29 Neil Tohill/Gerard Tohill Mitsubishi Evo 9 4 3 5:55.9 0:00 1:11:09.7 9:17.7 0:27.5
31 57 Martin McPhillips/Ciaran Tynan Toyota Corolla 11R 3 6:10.6 0:00 1:11:30.0 9:38.0 0:20.3
32 63 Jason Roche/Kaine Treanor Ford Escort 13 7 6:08.6 0:00 1:11:32.4 9:40.4 0:02.4
33 64 Alan Atcheson/Thomas Wedlock Ford Escort 12 3 6:06.3 0:00 1:11:37.2 9:45.2 0:04.8
34 30 Paul Barrett/Declan Tumilty Subaru N14 4 4 6:07.1 0:00 1:11:48.0 9:56.0 0:10.8
35 70 Martin Tynan/Declan Tynan Mitsubishi Evo 15 1 5:57.8 0:00 1:11:51.4 9:59.4 0:03.4
36 72 William Armstrong/Philip Armstrong Ford Escort 12 4 6:13.1 0:00 1:11:59.3 10:07.3 0:07.9
37 65 Vincent Collins/Fintan Kilroe Ford Escort 12 5 6:09.2 0:00 1:12:15.2 10:23.2 0:15.9
38 62 Colin Quirk/Will Brown Ford Fiesta Evo 20 4 6:10.8 0:00 1:12:29.4 10:37.4 0:14.2
39 52 Declan Hall/Chris Corr Toyota Corolla 11R 4 6:12.2 0:00 1:12:44.4 10:52.4 0:15.0
40 67 Donal Kelly/Shane Byrne Honda Civic 11F 1 6:27.0 0:00 1:13:07.1 11:15.1 0:22.7
41 99 Sean Heraghty/Stephen Doogan Toyota Corolla 11R 5 6:12.6 0:00 1:14:08.3 12:16.3 1:01.2
42 68 Jason Tuthill/Ben Teggart Ford Escort 11R 6 6:22.8 0:00 1:14:10.3 12:18.3 0:02.0
43 113 Ciaran Phelan/Aine Phelan Honda Civic 11F 2 6:18.6 0:00 1:14:40.2 12:48.2 0:29.9
44 86 Mickey Brennan/Ryan Brennan Vauxhall Nova 10 1 6:13.4 0:00 1:14:48.9 12:56.9 0:08.7
45 85 John Kelly/Niall Kelly Toyota Corolla 10 2 6:15.1 0:00 1:14:53.4 13:01.4 0:04.5
46 115 Damien Cullen/Danny Cannon Honda Civic 11F 3 6:20.3 0:00 1:15:04.2 13:12.2 0:10.8
47 88 Cahal Sheridan/Shane Farrell Vauxhall Nova 10 3 6:19.3 0:00 1:15:07.3 13:15.3 0:03.1
48 87 Shane Carr/Ciaran Carr Vauxhall Nova 10 4 6:13.4 0:00 1:15:12.3 13:20.3 0:05.0
49 128 Sean McQuaid/Ivan Wilkinson Ford Escort 12 6 6:20.0 0:00 1:15:26.3 13:34.3 0:14.0
50 98 Michael McDaid/Daire Maguire Ford Escort 12 7 6:22.9 0:00 1:15:37.3 13:45.3 0:11.0
51 83 Bryan Jardine/Declan McKenna Ford Escort 12 8 6:16.7 0:00 1:16:06.3 14:14.3 0:29.0
52 90 Roy Baldrick/Dermot Friel Talbot Sunbeam 13 8 6:23.0 0:00 1:16:21.8 14:29.8 0:15.5
53 92 Andrew McTaggart/Shane McTaggart Toyota Corolla 11R 7 6:18.6 0:00 1:16:37.8 14:45.8 0:16.0
54 89 David Kelly/James Conwell Citroen C2 2 1 6:22.9 0:00 1:16:54.4 15:02.4 0:16.6
55 79 David Smyth/Carmel Tuite Toyota Corolla 11R 8 6:18.6 0:00 1:16:59.7 15:07.7 0:05.3
56 73 Gerard McGivney/Ciaran McGorman Ford Escort 13 9 6:35.9 0:00 1:17:05.2 15:13.2 0:05.5
57 60 Kevin McBride/Mark Donnelly Mitsubishi Evo 9 4 5 6:05.4 3:45 1:17:13.5 15:21.5 0:08.3
58 107 Wayne Feely/Peter Farrell Ford Fiesta 11R 9 6:40.2 0:00 1:17:18.6 15:26.6 0:05.1
59 126 David Donoghue/Lorcan Moore Citroen 11F 4 6:38.4 0:00 1:17:19.5 15:27.5 0:00.9
60 84 Colin Currid/Paul Gallagher Ford Escort 12 9 6:34.6 0:00 1:17:43.9 15:51.9 0:24.4
61 75 Darrel Quinn/Michael Laverty Ford Escort 12 10 6:27.7 0:00 1:17:51.8 15:59.8 0:07.9
62 112 Philip Hamilton/Damian Kelly Citroen C2 11F 5 6:28.0 1:00 1:18:20.8 16:28.8 0:29.0
63 100 Roger Kennedy/Wendy Blackledge Peugeot 306 3 1 6:44.0 0:00 1:19:02.0 17:10.0 0:41.2
64 118 Stephen Reynolds/Derek McCarthy Honda Civic 1 1 6:41.0 0:00 1:19:10.5 17:18.5 0:08.5
65 127 Kieran O’Kane/John Frew Opel Ascona 14 8 6:39.1 0:00 1:19:37.8 17:45.8 0:27.3
66 81 Stephen Peoples/Kieran Burke Ford Escort 11R 10 6:18.4 0:15 1:20:54.7 19:02.7 1:16.9
67 97 Shane Murray/John Warnock Ford Escort 13 10 6:42.1 1:00 1:21:48.0 19:56.0 0:53.3
68 11R Gary McPhillips/James McNulty Ford Escort 14 9 5:42.2 0:00 1:22:03.1 20:11.1 0:15.1
69 96 Aaron McIntyre/Ben McIntyre Toyota Starlet 11R 11 6:12.8 6:00 1:22:03.5 20:11.5 0:00.4
70 121 Andrew Kearney/Owen O’Neill Ford Fiesta 2 2 6:35.5 0:00 1:22:07.1 20:15.1 0:03.6
71 91 Donal Crossan/Paul Lennon Ford Escort 13 11 6:29.8 2:00 1:25:11.9 23:19.9 3:04.8
72 78 Christopher Brennan/Martin Hughes Honda Civic 11F 6 6:47.0 5:00 1:30:51.2 28:59.2 5:39.3

 

