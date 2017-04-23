Second place for Donagh Kelly at Monaghan stages rally

Monaghan’s Sam Moffett in a Fiesta WRC has won the Monaghan Rally, round three of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship.
Co-driven by Bandon’s Karl Atkinson, he finished 26.8 seconds ahead of the Ford Focus WRC of Donegal’s Donagh Kelly.
Donegal driver, Declan Boyle in a Fiesta WRC was 15.5 seconds further behind in third.
A list of the full results below:
|O/A
|Car
|Driver/Codriver
|Make
|Class
|Pos
|SS9
|Road
|Total
|Diff 1st
|Diff Prev
|1
|2
|Sam Moffett/Karl Atkinson
|Ford Fiesta WRC
|7
|O/A
|5:17.5
|0:00
|1:01:52.0
|2
|5
|Donagh Kelly/Conor Foley
|Ford Focus
|7
|O/A
|5:17.7
|0:00
|1:02:18.8
|0:26.8
|0:26.8
|3
|3
|Declan Boyle/Brian Boyle
|Ford Fiesta WRC
|7
|O/A
|5:24.3
|0:00
|1:02:34.3
|0:42.3
|0:15.5
|4
|6
|Niall Maguire/Enda Sherry
|Subaru S12B
|7
|1
|5:25.9
|0:00
|1:04:56.9
|3:04.9
|2:22.6
|5
|8
|Stephen Wright/Arthur Kierans
|Ford Fiesta R5
|5
|1
|5:31.7
|0:00
|1:04:57.8
|3:05.8
|0:00.9
|6
|4
|Roy White/James O’Brien
|Ford Fiesta WRC
|7
|2
|5:30.0
|0:00
|1:05:04.8
|3:12.8
|0:07.0
|7
|12
|Jonathan Pringle/Paul Sheridan
|Ford Escort
|14
|1
|5:40.7
|0:00
|1:07:06.6
|5:14.6
|2:01.8
|8
|18
|Damien Gallagher/Mac Walsh
|Ford Escort
|14
|2
|5:38.6
|0:00
|1:07:15.8
|5:23.8
|0:09.2
|9
|17
|Damien Toner/Denver Rafferty
|Ford Escort
|14
|3
|5:42.6
|0:00
|1:07:31.7
|5:39.7
|0:15.9
|10
|36
|Raymond Conlon/Darren McCague
|Ford Escort
|14
|4
|5:44.7
|0:00
|1:07:55.4
|6:03.4
|0:23.7
|11
|27
|Shane Maguire/Darragh Kelly
|Mitsubishi Evo 9
|4
|1
|5:53.7
|0:00
|1:08:12.5
|6:20.5
|0:17.1
|12
|22
|Vivian Hamill/Andrew Grennan
|Ford Escort
|14
|5
|5:45.2
|0:00
|1:08:18.9
|6:26.9
|0:06.4
|13
|26
|David Guest/Paddy Robinson
|Mitsubishi Evo 9
|4
|2
|5:44.2
|0:00
|1:08:22.3
|6:30.3
|0:03.4
|14
|129
|Andrew Dudgeon/Joseph Dooley
|Mitsubishi Evo
|20
|1
|5:46.8
|1:00
|1:08:41.0
|6:49.0
|0:18.7
|15
|38
|Lee Hastings/Alistair Wyllie
|Subaru Impreza
|20
|2
|5:52.9
|0:00
|1:08:48.4
|6:56.4
|0:07.4
|16
|19
|David Moffett/Martin Connolly
|Toyota Starlet
|13
|1
|5:57.7
|0:00
|1:08:57.1
|7:05.1
|0:08.7
|17
|32
|Michael Conlon/Ciaran McPhillips
|Ford Escort
|13
|2
|5:52.3
|0:00
|1:09:10.2
|7:18.2
|0:13.1
|18
|50
|Johnny Jordan/Gary McNern
|Toyota Starlet
|11R
|1
|5:54.1
|0:00
|1:09:24.0
|7:32.0
|0:13.8
|19
|31
|Maurice Moffett/Jason McKenna
|Toyota Starlet
|14
|6
|5:52.0
|0:00
|1:09:24.8
|7:32.8
|0:00.8
|20
|82
|David Hardie/Thomas Hayes
|Subaru
|20
|3
|5:50.4
|0:00
|1:09:44.1
|7:52.1
|0:19.3
|21
|49
|Anthony Hand/Peter Deery
|Ford Escort
|11R
|2
|5:51.9
|0:00
|1:09:59.7
|8:07.7
|0:15.6
|22
|40
|Daniel Conaghan/Terence Magee
|Ford Escort
|13
|3
|5:53.4
|0:15
|1:10:05.6
|8:13.6
|0:05.9
|23
|41
|Johno Doogan/Ciaran Marron
|Ford Escort
|13
|4
|5:54.3
|0:00
|1:10:11.8
|8:19.8
|0:06.2
|24
|9
|Kevin Barrett/Sean Mullally
|Subaru S14
|7
|3
|5:58.5
|0:00
|1:10:26.5
|8:34.5
|0:14.7
|25
|34
|John Bonner/Rory Kennedy
|Ford Escort
|14
|7
|5:55.0
|0:00
|1:10:30.0
|8:38.0
|0:03.5
|26
|45
|Mark Wedlock/Lois Branyan
|Ford Escort
|13
|5
|6:00.1
|0:00
|1:10:35.3
|8:43.3
|0:05.3
|27
|130
|James Cassidy/Karen Kelly
|Ford Escort
|12
|1
|5:51.7
|0:00
|1:10:35.5
|8:43.5
|0:00.2
|28
|54
|Brian Armstrong/James Logue
|Ford Escort
|12
|2
|6:02.1
|0:00
|1:10:36.1
|8:44.1
|0:00.6
|29
|42
|Tommy O’Connell/Emmet Sherry
|Ford Escort
|13
|6
|6:02.1
|0:00
|1:10:42.2
|8:50.2
|0:06.1
|30
|29
|Neil Tohill/Gerard Tohill
|Mitsubishi Evo 9
|4
|3
|5:55.9
|0:00
|1:11:09.7
|9:17.7
|0:27.5
|31
|57
|Martin McPhillips/Ciaran Tynan
|Toyota Corolla
|11R
|3
|6:10.6
|0:00
|1:11:30.0
|9:38.0
|0:20.3
|32
|63
|Jason Roche/Kaine Treanor
|Ford Escort
|13
|7
|6:08.6
|0:00
|1:11:32.4
|9:40.4
|0:02.4
|33
|64
|Alan Atcheson/Thomas Wedlock
|Ford Escort
|12
|3
|6:06.3
|0:00
|1:11:37.2
|9:45.2
|0:04.8
|34
|30
|Paul Barrett/Declan Tumilty
|Subaru N14
|4
|4
|6:07.1
|0:00
|1:11:48.0
|9:56.0
|0:10.8
|35
|70
|Martin Tynan/Declan Tynan
|Mitsubishi Evo
|15
|1
|5:57.8
|0:00
|1:11:51.4
|9:59.4
|0:03.4
|36
|72
|William Armstrong/Philip Armstrong
|Ford Escort
|12
|4
|6:13.1
|0:00
|1:11:59.3
|10:07.3
|0:07.9
|37
|65
|Vincent Collins/Fintan Kilroe
|Ford Escort
|12
|5
|6:09.2
|0:00
|1:12:15.2
|10:23.2
|0:15.9
|38
|62
|Colin Quirk/Will Brown
|Ford Fiesta Evo
|20
|4
|6:10.8
|0:00
|1:12:29.4
|10:37.4
|0:14.2
|39
|52
|Declan Hall/Chris Corr
|Toyota Corolla
|11R
|4
|6:12.2
|0:00
|1:12:44.4
|10:52.4
|0:15.0
|40
|67
|Donal Kelly/Shane Byrne
|Honda Civic
|11F
|1
|6:27.0
|0:00
|1:13:07.1
|11:15.1
|0:22.7
|41
|99
|Sean Heraghty/Stephen Doogan
|Toyota Corolla
|11R
|5
|6:12.6
|0:00
|1:14:08.3
|12:16.3
|1:01.2
|42
|68
|Jason Tuthill/Ben Teggart
|Ford Escort
|11R
|6
|6:22.8
|0:00
|1:14:10.3
|12:18.3
|0:02.0
|43
|113
|Ciaran Phelan/Aine Phelan
|Honda Civic
|11F
|2
|6:18.6
|0:00
|1:14:40.2
|12:48.2
|0:29.9
|44
|86
|Mickey Brennan/Ryan Brennan
|Vauxhall Nova
|10
|1
|6:13.4
|0:00
|1:14:48.9
|12:56.9
|0:08.7
|45
|85
|John Kelly/Niall Kelly
|Toyota Corolla
|10
|2
|6:15.1
|0:00
|1:14:53.4
|13:01.4
|0:04.5
|46
|115
|Damien Cullen/Danny Cannon
|Honda Civic
|11F
|3
|6:20.3
|0:00
|1:15:04.2
|13:12.2
|0:10.8
|47
|88
|Cahal Sheridan/Shane Farrell
|Vauxhall Nova
|10
|3
|6:19.3
|0:00
|1:15:07.3
|13:15.3
|0:03.1
|48
|87
|Shane Carr/Ciaran Carr
|Vauxhall Nova
|10
|4
|6:13.4
|0:00
|1:15:12.3
|13:20.3
|0:05.0
|49
|128
|Sean McQuaid/Ivan Wilkinson
|Ford Escort
|12
|6
|6:20.0
|0:00
|1:15:26.3
|13:34.3
|0:14.0
|50
|98
|Michael McDaid/Daire Maguire
|Ford Escort
|12
|7
|6:22.9
|0:00
|1:15:37.3
|13:45.3
|0:11.0
|51
|83
|Bryan Jardine/Declan McKenna
|Ford Escort
|12
|8
|6:16.7
|0:00
|1:16:06.3
|14:14.3
|0:29.0
|52
|90
|Roy Baldrick/Dermot Friel
|Talbot Sunbeam
|13
|8
|6:23.0
|0:00
|1:16:21.8
|14:29.8
|0:15.5
|53
|92
|Andrew McTaggart/Shane McTaggart
|Toyota Corolla
|11R
|7
|6:18.6
|0:00
|1:16:37.8
|14:45.8
|0:16.0
|54
|89
|David Kelly/James Conwell
|Citroen C2
|2
|1
|6:22.9
|0:00
|1:16:54.4
|15:02.4
|0:16.6
|55
|79
|David Smyth/Carmel Tuite
|Toyota Corolla
|11R
|8
|6:18.6
|0:00
|1:16:59.7
|15:07.7
|0:05.3
|56
|73
|Gerard McGivney/Ciaran McGorman
|Ford Escort
|13
|9
|6:35.9
|0:00
|1:17:05.2
|15:13.2
|0:05.5
|57
|60
|Kevin McBride/Mark Donnelly
|Mitsubishi Evo 9
|4
|5
|6:05.4
|3:45
|1:17:13.5
|15:21.5
|0:08.3
|58
|107
|Wayne Feely/Peter Farrell
|Ford Fiesta
|11R
|9
|6:40.2
|0:00
|1:17:18.6
|15:26.6
|0:05.1
|59
|126
|David Donoghue/Lorcan Moore
|Citroen
|11F
|4
|6:38.4
|0:00
|1:17:19.5
|15:27.5
|0:00.9
|60
|84
|Colin Currid/Paul Gallagher
|Ford Escort
|12
|9
|6:34.6
|0:00
|1:17:43.9
|15:51.9
|0:24.4
|61
|75
|Darrel Quinn/Michael Laverty
|Ford Escort
|12
|10
|6:27.7
|0:00
|1:17:51.8
|15:59.8
|0:07.9
|62
|112
|Philip Hamilton/Damian Kelly
|Citroen C2
|11F
|5
|6:28.0
|1:00
|1:18:20.8
|16:28.8
|0:29.0
|63
|100
|Roger Kennedy/Wendy Blackledge
|Peugeot 306
|3
|1
|6:44.0
|0:00
|1:19:02.0
|17:10.0
|0:41.2
|64
|118
|Stephen Reynolds/Derek McCarthy
|Honda Civic
|1
|1
|6:41.0
|0:00
|1:19:10.5
|17:18.5
|0:08.5
|65
|127
|Kieran O’Kane/John Frew
|Opel Ascona
|14
|8
|6:39.1
|0:00
|1:19:37.8
|17:45.8
|0:27.3
|66
|81
|Stephen Peoples/Kieran Burke
|Ford Escort
|11R
|10
|6:18.4
|0:15
|1:20:54.7
|19:02.7
|1:16.9
|67
|97
|Shane Murray/John Warnock
|Ford Escort
|13
|10
|6:42.1
|1:00
|1:21:48.0
|19:56.0
|0:53.3
|68
|11R
|Gary McPhillips/James McNulty
|Ford Escort
|14
|9
|5:42.2
|0:00
|1:22:03.1
|20:11.1
|0:15.1
|69
|96
|Aaron McIntyre/Ben McIntyre
|Toyota Starlet
|11R
|11
|6:12.8
|6:00
|1:22:03.5
|20:11.5
|0:00.4
|70
|121
|Andrew Kearney/Owen O’Neill
|Ford Fiesta
|2
|2
|6:35.5
|0:00
|1:22:07.1
|20:15.1
|0:03.6
|71
|91
|Donal Crossan/Paul Lennon
|Ford Escort
|13
|11
|6:29.8
|2:00
|1:25:11.9
|23:19.9
|3:04.8
|72
|78
|Christopher Brennan/Martin Hughes
|Honda Civic
|11F
|6
|6:47.0
|5:00
|1:30:51.2
|28:59.2
|5:39.3