Second place for Donagh Kelly at Monaghan stages rally

Monaghan’s Sam Moffett in a Fiesta WRC has won the Monaghan Rally, round three of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship.

Co-driven by Bandon’s Karl Atkinson, he finished 26.8 seconds ahead of the Ford Focus WRC of Donegal’s Donagh Kelly.

Donegal driver, Declan Boyle in a Fiesta WRC was 15.5 seconds further behind in third.

A list of the full results below: