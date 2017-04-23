Investigation launched following burglary at service station in Castlederg

Police in Strabane are investigating a burglary which occurred at Riverside Service Station, Castlederg in the early hours of Saturday morning 22nd April.

They are appealing to anyone who may have seen a dark coloured vehicle at the premises at approximately 05.00 am.

A cash register was stolen as well as a substantial amount of cigarettes and 2 charity boxes, which were for Chest Heart and Stroke and Friends Of Kenya.

Anyone with infomration is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 317 22/4/17