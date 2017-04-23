logo



Investigation launched following burglary at service station in Castlederg

23 Apr 2017
by News Highland

Police in Strabane are investigating a burglary which occurred at Riverside Service Station, Castlederg in the early hours of Saturday morning 22nd April.

They are appealing to anyone who may have seen a dark coloured vehicle at the premises at approximately 05.00 am.

A cash register was stolen as well as a substantial amount of cigarettes and 2 charity boxes, which were for Chest Heart and Stroke and Friends Of Kenya.

Anyone with infomration is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 317 22/4/17

More News

Investigation launched following burglary at service station in Castlederg

0
Police in Strabane are investigating a burglary which occurred at Riverside Service Station, Castlederg in the early hours of Saturday morning 22nd April. They are appealing to any[...]
23 Apr 2017

Concern raised over suspected pollution running into Crana River in Buncrana

0
  Serious concern has been raised over suspected pollution running into Crana River in Buncrana. There are claims that the source of the contamination is coming from a stream [...]
23 Apr 2017

One person in serious condition following early morning crash in County Tyrone

0
Two people have been hospitalised following a serious two vehicle collision in County Tyrone this morning.  Emergency services attended the crash on the Augher road in Clogher whic[...]
23 Apr 2017

Police investigating hate crime at St. Patrick’s Orange Hall in Claudy

0
  Police in Derry are investigating an incident of criminal damage which is being treated as hate crime. The incident occurred at St Patricks Orange Hall, Main Street, Claudy [...]
23 Apr 2017

Derry and Tyrone win in Nicky Rackard Cup

0
Derry and Tyrone kicked off their Nicky Rackard Cup campaigns with wins over Louth and Monaghan respectively. Tyrone ran out one point winners over Ulster rivals Monaghan by a scor[...]
22 Apr 2017

Citizens Assembly vote to recommend a referendum on the Eighth Amendment

0
The Citizens Assembly have voted by an overwhelming majority to recommend a referendum on the Eighth Amendment. However, there has been a huge disruption to proceedings after the v[...]
22 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit