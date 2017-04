Serious concern has been raised over suspected pollution running into Crana River in Buncrana.

There are claims that the source of the contamination is coming from a stream which enters the river above the Caste Bridge.

Local Councillor Nicholas Crossan has been contacted by members of the Buncrana Anglers Association who noticed a white substance in the water last week.

He has since reported the issue to Donegal County Council and is hopeful that a full investigation will be carried out: