Build up continues for North West 10k

There is now less than one week to go to the Charity North West 10k Run and Walk in Letterkenny.
The annual race takes place on the bank holiday weekend of 30 April and is in aid of the Donegal Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre and the Family and Friends of Abbey Village in Kilmacrennan.
The event takes crowds out in their thousands and this year the committee are hoping for much of the same.
Chairperson of the committee, Nancy McNamee joined Myles Gallagher in studio to look ahead to the event…