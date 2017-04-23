All-County League Results

AllSportStore.com Division 1
Sun, 23 Apr,
Naomh Conáil 0-11 V 0-11 Kilcar
Gaoth Dobhair 4-12 V 0-09 Four Masters
Dungloe 0-13 V 3-11 Glenswilly
St Eunan’s V Bundoran
St Michael’s 1-10 V 2-07 Milford
AllSportStore.com Division 2
Sun, 23 Apr,
Sean Mac Cumhaill 1-11 V 2-12 Ardara
Buncrana 0-10 V 2-06 Glenfin
Naomh Columba V Malin
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 6-14 V 0-08 Cloughaneely
Killybegs 2-10 V 1-09 Termon
AllSportStore.com Division 3
Sat, 22 Apr,
Fanad Gaels 1-14 V 1-04 Red Hughs,
Moville 3-13 V 2-09 Naomh Ultan
Naomh Bríd V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses
Sun, 23 Apr,
Burt V Downings
St Naul’s V Letterkenny Gaels
AllSportStore.com Division 4
Sat, 22 Apr,
Urris 2-19 V 1-05 Robert Emmets,
Na Rossa 0-08 V 1-11 Naomh Colmcille,
Naomh Pádraig Muff 1-03 V 0-13 Convoy
Sun, 23 Apr,
Naomh Pádraig Lifford 1-03 V 0-13Carndonagh
AllSportStore.com Division 5
Sat, 22 Apr,
Ardara 1-03 V 2-12 Naomh Conáil
Sean Mac Cumhaill 3-06 V 2-13 Glenswilly
Glenfin 0-12 V 1-06 Pettigo
St Eunan’s 2-04 V 1-09 Naomh Columba