Work is currently underway to create a better access route onto Leabgarrow beach on Arranmore Island.

Concern had been raised locally that the pathway posed a safety concern for beach goers, particularly for elderly tourists and locals.

The new route is expected to be completed in a few weeks.

Local Councillor Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says it will be of huge benefit to the area for the up coming summer season: