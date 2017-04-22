Tyrone have too much for Donegal in u-17 final

A strong performance from Tyrone in the Ulster u-17 league cup final proved too much for Donegal as they ran out eight point winners.

Tyrone were the stronger side throughout and their clinical nature in front of goal saw them put 15 points past Donegal.

Not only were they strong going forward – but they also put up a defensive system, typical of a Tyrone side – who held Donegal out and struck on the break.

Tom Comack has the full time report…

After the game, Tom spoke with Donegal boss Francie Friel, who admitted Tyrone were the stronger side throughout…