Tributes paid to Donegal Councillor, Sean McEniff

Tributes have been paid to Donegal County Councillor and Ireland’s longest serving Councillor, Sean McEniff, who passed away yesterday in hospital.

The 81 year old had been ill for some time following injuries he sustained in an accident while holidaying in Spain last year.

His funeral will take place in Bundoran on Monday at 12 noon.

In a statement last evening Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said that Cllr. McEniff was a proud Donegal man who played an integral role in the promotion and development of business and tourism in the county and the North West region.

Echoing those sentiments, Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher: