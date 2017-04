A strong performance saw Omagh past Clonmel in the All-Ireland league qualifier, by a score of 25-13.

Omagh took an early lead in the first half – getting their first converted try in the opening five minutes and withed a siege from Clonmel to see the game out.

The win sends Omagh into the play-off final where they meet Boyne to battle it out for a place in the AIL division 2c.

Our rugby correspondent Alec McDonald has the full time report..