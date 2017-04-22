NW Women’s Super League to get underway next week

A new era in women’s soccer in Donegal will dawn next Thursday night when the North West Women’s Super League gets underway.

The North West Women’s Super League is a coming together of what had been the Donegal Women’s League and the Inishowen Ladies League.

It is the first amalgamation between the Leagues and is designed at giving women’s soccer a shot in the arm.

The North West Women’s Super League was officially launched on Monday evening at An Grianan Hotel in Burt with players and officials from the nine teams in attendance.

The new League will be governed jointly by the Donegal Women’s League and Inishowen Ladies League committees.

Donegal Women’s Super League PRO, Chris McNulty joined Oisin Kelly in studio to look ahead to the historic launch…