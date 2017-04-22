“Injuries no excuse” – Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan says that his side simply did not perform well enough in their 2-0 loss at home to Drogheda United.

The visitors took the lead through Adam Wixted’s headed effort on 29 minutes before a Gavin Brennan goal killed the game off with the second on 79 minutes.

Harps went into the game with a depleted squad due to a number of injuries including that of BJ Banda – who is out with a knee injury.

But this is no excuse for their performance according Horgan, who said even if they had a full strength squad – they would have lost the game..