GAA Preview: A look ahead to the All-County league fixtures

As the All-County league gets into full swing with its fourth round of fixtures Naomh Ádhamhnáin are top of the table – followed by Kilcar in second place.

It’s been a slow start to the year for two of the division’s giants with Glenswilly and Gaoth Dobhair sitting bottom of the table.

On our GAA preview, Naomh Conaill manager Martin Doherty joins Tom Comack to look ahead to this weekend’s fixtures that see St Michael’s face Milford and his own side take on Kilcar..

In division two, Naomh Columba lead the pack, followed by Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon in second, and Glenfin sit bottom of the table with no points.

To look ahead to the upcoming fixtures in that division, former Donegal player Paul McGonigle joins Tom on his GAA preview…