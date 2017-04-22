logo



GAA Preview: Michael Naughton looks ahead to league semi-final

22 Apr 2017
by admin

The stage is set for Donegal ladies who take on Galway in the league semi-final tomorrow.

The ladies go into the game full of confidence having topped the division one table in their first year back in the competition.

Looking ahead to the game Donegal boss Michael Naughton said he believes that a league title is a now a realistic aim.

Naughton’s team defeated Galway by one point earlier on in the season, but he says this encounter offers up a different challenge.

He told Tom Comack that while a league title is realistic, they are fully concentrated on this coming game…

More Sport

Donagh Kelly reacts to Lark in the Park win

0
Donegal’s Donagh Kelly and Conor Foley won the Lark in the Park rally today, which has stages in Burt, Donegal and St Columb’s Park in Derry. Driving in their Ford Focu[...]
22 Apr 2017

Cricket Preview: 2017 season gets underway next weekend

0
The 2017 North West cricket season gets under way next weekend. Donemana will start as favourites on all fronts having won the Premiership title last year and their fifth in a row [...]
22 Apr 2017

NW Women’s Super League to get underway next week

0
A new era in women’s soccer in Donegal will dawn next Thursday night when the North West Women’s Super League gets underway. The North West Women’s Super League is a coming togethe[...]
22 Apr 2017

Lark in the Park Rally Results – Victory of Kelly and Foley

0
  o/a Entry Stage Overall 1st 2 – Donagh Kelly / Conor Foley Class 9 – Ford Focus WRC 1:35 2nd (+0:01) 26:04 (+0:00) 2nd 1 – Joseph McGonigle / Ciaran Geaney[...]
22 Apr 2017

Omagh see past Clonmel in round robin fixture

0
A strong performance saw Omagh past Clonmel in the All-Ireland league qualifier, by a score of 25-13. Omagh took an early lead in the first half – getting their first convert[...]
22 Apr 2017

Donegal Hurlers kick-start Nicky Rackard Cup with a win

0
Donegal Hurlers came out comfortable winners over Armagh in their Nicky Rackard Cup opener, earlier today. The hurlers started the game off slow and were punished for poor shooting[...]
22 Apr 2017

