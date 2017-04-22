GAA Preview: Michael Naughton looks ahead to league semi-final

The stage is set for Donegal ladies who take on Galway in the league semi-final tomorrow.

The ladies go into the game full of confidence having topped the division one table in their first year back in the competition.

Looking ahead to the game Donegal boss Michael Naughton said he believes that a league title is a now a realistic aim.

Naughton’s team defeated Galway by one point earlier on in the season, but he says this encounter offers up a different challenge.

He told Tom Comack that while a league title is realistic, they are fully concentrated on this coming game…