Funeral of Dylan Crawford to take place on Monday

The funeral of 20 year old Dylan Crawford will take place on Monday morning in St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.

The remains of the Donegal man who was murdered last week in Manchester is expected to arrive home this evening.

Dylan was found collapsed last Wednesday morning at the junction of Spear Street and Back Piccadilly, near a private car park, and was later confirmed dead.

To date, two men have been arrested on suspicion of theft and supplying prohibited drugs, a third man is being sought by police.