Donegal Hurlers kick-start Nicky Rackard Cup with a win

Donegal Hurlers came out comfortable winners over Armagh in their Nicky Rackard Cup opener, earlier today.

The hurlers started the game off slow and were punished for poor shooting with Armagh taking an early lead.

Lee Henderson knocked over several frees to get Donegal back on track and another star performance from Davin Flynn was enough to see them over the line.

Chris Ashmore has the full time report…

After the game, Chris spoke to Donegal manager Ardal McDermott and Jamsie Donnelly to get their reaction from the win…