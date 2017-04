Donegal’s Donagh Kelly and Conor Foley won the Lark in the Park rally today, which has stages in Burt, Donegal and St Columb’s Park in Derry.

Driving in their Ford Focus WRC, Kelly and Foley finished 47 seconds ahead of Joseph McGonigle in his Skoda Fabia.

Kelly was using the rally to prepare for the Monaghan rally, which takes place this Sunday.

After his win, Kelly spoke to Oisin Kelly on Highland Saturday Sport..