logo



Tellus survey plane takes to the skies

21 Apr 2017
by News Highland

The West Donegal leg of the “Tellus” geological survey is underway, with the survey plane now in the air.

The low-flying plane, which is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, will be in the air for the nmext number of months, with details of the flight paths being published on a weekly basis on www.tellus.ie.

The Sligo based aircraft surveys rural areas at a height of 60m – approximately eight times the height of a standard two storey houses, as approved by the Irish Aviation Authority.

In a statement Dr James Hodgson, Geophysics Programme Manager for Tellus, said that Tellus is an important and exciting project which is helping to unearth significant geological information about Ireland.

Eastern Donegal was previously surveyed in 2011, as part of the Tellus Border project, with the company looking forward to completing the airborne data set for the region with upcoming flights.

By late 2017, they expect to have surveyed 50% of Ireland – with the resulting information helping them to better understand the local environment, soil management and natural resource potential for Donegal.

More News

Cope questions Mc Hugh’s announcement on community hospital funding

0
Two of Donegal’s most senior politicians  are offering differing views on the future status of Community Hospitals in Donegal, with Minister Joe Mc Hugh standing by his claim[...]
21 Apr 2017

Body recovered from Foyle on Tuesday was that of Dean Millar

0
Police in Derry have confirmed that the body recovered from the banks of the River Foyle on Tuesday evening last was that of Dean Millar. Dean was last seen in the Brandywell area [...]
21 Apr 2017

Tellus survey plane takes to the skies

0
The West Donegal leg of the “Tellus” geological survey is underway, with the survey plane now in the air. The low-flying plane, which is equipped with state-of-the-art [...]
21 Apr 2017

SOS Chairperson accepts HSE assurances on future of community hospitals

0
The Chairperson of the Save our Services group has said they are fully confident that the €4million funding will be delivered to both Ramelton and Stranorlar Community hospitals. I[...]
21 Apr 2017

Digital Hub being developed in Carrigart

0
Plans to establish a digital hub in the Carrigart area are reaching fruition. Organisers say that the hub could have a far reaching demographic once up and running, from Dunfanaghy[...]
21 Apr 2017

Stormont talks deadline extended to end of June

0
The Secretary of State in the North plans to extend the deadline to form a Stormont Executive – as he prepares to take control of some devolved financial powers. Westminster [...]
21 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit