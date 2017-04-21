Stormont talks deadline extended to end of June

The Secretary of State in the North plans to extend the deadline to form a Stormont Executive – as he prepares to take control of some devolved financial powers.

Westminster is likely to approve legislation next week which will give parties until the end of June to secure a deal.

The extension comes as a result of the snap General Election called in Britain earlier this week.

Parties are still in dispute over issues such as BREXIT, an Irish language act and dealing with the past.

Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan told journalists at Stormont last night that the May deadline would not be met during a General Election campaign…..