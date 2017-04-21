Stars flock to Mayo village for Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll’s wedding day

The last of the non-wedding guests will leave Ashford Castle this morning – and special security wristbands have been issued to allow access to the 350 acre estate from today until Monday morning.

Staff at Ashford Castle have been issued with green wristbands while other colours will designate wedding organising staff, security and entertainers.

A special marquee was erected outside the castle yesterday though the majority of the wedding ceremonies will happen inside the luxury hotel.

Erica Stoll and Rory McIlroy

The golfer and his bride-to-be will have the Presidential suite once occupied by US President Ronald Reagan when he stayed at Ashford during his 1984 Irish visit.

The lavish four day wedding ceremony is understood to cost is excess of €500,000 – with Ashford Castle and virtually all hotels and guest houses in nearby Cong block booked for the wedding.

Private security officials are stationed at all entrances to the sprawling estate outside Cong village and access beyond the outer limits was strictly by special security wrist band only.

Roving security patrols are also in place around the sprawling estate to deal with photographers who may want to try and get a snap of the celebrity couple and their VIP guests.

Wedding guests arriving early at the main Ashford Castle entrance are greeted by a staff member in formal attire including butler’s hat. Most guests, however, are expected to arrive by air to the castle’s own heli-pad.