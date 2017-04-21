SOS Chairperson accepts HSE assurances on future of community hospitals

The Chairperson of the Save our Services group has said they are fully confident that the €4million funding will be delivered to both Ramelton and Stranorlar Community hospitals.

It follows what’s been described as a positive meeting between campaingers, the HSE and Minister Joe Mc Hugh last evening.

Concern has been raised by some campaigners that last weeks announcement did not take into account the long term plans for the community hospitals.

Tom Murray, the Chair of the SOS umbrella group says the final HSE report is to be finalised in 6 weeks…………..

Meanwhile, in a statement issued following the meeting, Minister Joe Mc Hugh says he stands by everything he said last week.

He says the long-term future of Ramelton and St Joseph’s is contained in the HSE proposals. Work on a report on Lifford is continuing, he says, and he will work to ensure that there is a future for the Lifford Community Hospital campus.