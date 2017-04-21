Shaun Stewart and Lonan O’Farrell working their way through the highest peaks in Ireland

It’s day 2 of the High Peaks FKT Challenge for Shaun Stewart from Donegal & Lonan O’Farrell from Galway.

The pair are taking on the 26 highest peaks on the island of Ireland looking to set a new record in the process while raising money for the Crumlin Children’s Hospital and The Play Therapy Galway.

Having started in County Mayo on Thursday morning, they are currently heading to peak number 14 – Slieve Na Calliagh in County Meath.

They are expected at the finish on top of Mount Errigal on Saturday between 7 and 8pm.

Cresslough man Stewart is pleased with how the first half of the challenge has gone…