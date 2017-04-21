logo



Drogheda take the points at Finn Park

21 Apr 2017
by admin

Sean Houston

A difficult week for Finn Harps ended in a disappointing defeat to Drogheda United at Finn Park on Friday night.

Finn Harps . . 0
Drogheda United . . 2

The visitors were the better side in this Premier Division clash and deservedly led at half time through Adam Wixted’s headed effort on 29 minutes.

Harps created several good chances to equalise with Sean Houston, Michael Funston and Caolan McAleer all going close. However, Drogheda killed the game off with the second on 79 minutes when Gavin Brennan turned home Wixted’s cross.

More Sport

Drogheda take the points at Finn Park

0
A difficult week for Finn Harps ended in a disappointing defeat to Drogheda United at Finn Park on Friday night. Finn Harps . . 0 Drogheda United . . 2 The visitors were the better[...]
21 Apr 2017

Shaun Stewart and Lonan O’Farrell working their way through the highest peaks in Ireland

0
It’s day 2 of the High Peaks FKT Challenge for Shaun Stewart from Donegal & Lonan O’Farrell from Galway. The pair are taking on the 26 highest peaks on the island of Ireland lo[...]
21 Apr 2017

Unprecedented injury problems for Harps ahead of Drogheda game

0
With six players definitely out and another half-dozen doubtful, Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan is facing a mammoth task in trying to get three points from Friday night’s Le[...]
20 Apr 2017

GAA Programme – Nicky Rackard Cup starts for North West counties

0
The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm. Colm Breathnach Donegal’s All-Ireland winning Nicky Rackard[...]
20 Apr 2017

Cockhill Manager Gavin Cullen on testing Bonagee battle

0
Cockhill Celtic are edging closer to a fifth Ulster Senior League title in a row. The defending champions beat Bonagee United 1-0 at the Dry Arch Park on Wednesday night, which mea[...]
20 Apr 2017

Cockhill Celtic edge closer to USL title

0
Bonagee United 0 Cockhill Celtic 1 Jimmy Bradley’s seventh League goal of the season takes Cockhill Celtic to within a point of capturing the 4 Lanterns Ulster Senior League title [...]
20 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit