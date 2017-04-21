Drogheda take the points at Finn Park

A difficult week for Finn Harps ended in a disappointing defeat to Drogheda United at Finn Park on Friday night.

Finn Harps . . 0

Drogheda United . . 2

The visitors were the better side in this Premier Division clash and deservedly led at half time through Adam Wixted’s headed effort on 29 minutes.

Harps created several good chances to equalise with Sean Houston, Michael Funston and Caolan McAleer all going close. However, Drogheda killed the game off with the second on 79 minutes when Gavin Brennan turned home Wixted’s cross.