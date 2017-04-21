logo



Donegal County Councillor Sean McEniff dies in hospital

21 Apr 2017
Cllr Sean mc Eniff

Donegal County Councillor Sean McEniff has passed away.

It’s understood that the 81 year old died in a Dublin hospital earlier this afternoon.

Cllr McEniff had been ill for some time following injuries he sustained in an accident while holidaying in Spain last October.

Having been transferred to Dublin from Spain he was later moved to Sligo University Hospital but had then returned to hospital in Dublin earlier this month.

Having been first elected to Donegal County Council in 1967 he was the longest serving Councillor in Ireland.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Terence Slowey has been paying tribute to Cllr. McEniff saying he will be missed by colleagues and all who knew him:

21 Apr 2017

