Plans to establish a digital hub in the Carrigart area are reaching fruition.

Organisers say that the hub could have a far reaching demographic once up and running, from Dunfanaghy to Ramelton and surrounding areas.

Visitors will also be given the opportunity to “hot desk” during holiday periods.

In order to get the project to the next stage, Udaras na Gaeltachta have asked for expressions of interest from people to take a desk.

Niamh Walsh is one of the coordinators………….