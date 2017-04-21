Conor McGregor says he will teach his son to be a ‘fighting world champion’

Conor McGregor has said that he will teach his unborn son to be a “free fighting world champion”.

The UFC star will welcome his first child with girlfriend Dee Devlin in the coming weeks, and Conor hopes his son will be “just like his old man”.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Conor uploaded a video he had sent to one of his “protégés” – and hit out at boxing champ Floyd Mayweather, who he’s rumoured to fight next.

“Here is a reply video I sent one of my protégés who was seeking advice on some boxing only pad work footage they sent me. I believe you will like it,” he wrote.

“The focus has been solely boxing lately but make no mistakes, the kicking and grappling aspects, and everything else got to do with unlimited free fighting, is still very much present in my thoughts.

“Floyd may crap his jocks after all and if so I will go back to true fighting or just pick another boxer like manny or something. But whatever that’s another conversation. I like to build fighters and watch their progression.

“I have built many to this date, and all unintentionally. One is fighting in the UFC main event this weekend.

“When my son is born I will build him up into a multiple free fighting world champion also. Just like his old man. I look forward to it,” he added.

In another snap, the father-to-be hit out at reports that he was set to cash in just €75 million for stepping into the ring with Floyd Mayweather, by insisting that he will pocket at least €100 million.

“How’s that 75milli make your stomach feel? It’s actually 100+ milli if we go by the non conservative numbers the fight will actually do and that’s not including my endorsements and business ventures.

“28 years of age. Fresh c**t. Doubt me now,” he wrote.