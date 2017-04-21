Cleary House still under review a year after vulnerable children were moved

It’s emerged that the future of the Cleary House Supervised Residential Unit for vulnerable children in Letterkenny is still under review. It’s almost a year since a number of children were transferred from Cleary House to facilities elsewhere in the country with very little notice.

At the time, Túsla blamed the closure on the loss of their centre manager, and the need put in place measures to comply with the HIQA standards.

Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn received confirmation of the ongoing review in response to a question to Childrens Minister Katherine Zappone.

He says the inevitable conclusion is that vulnerable young people in Donegal are being failed by the agencies responsible for their care………