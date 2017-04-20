logo



Sheils outlines need for substantial investment in Letterkenny

20 Apr 2017
by News Highland

A Donegal County Councillor has claimed that Letterkenny needs an investment package of approximately half a billion Euro to bring various services up to the standard now required.

According to Cllr. Dessie Shiels says there is a wide range of issues including public services, social housing and infrastruture in the town that need urgent funding.

He says Letterkenny’s future will ultimately depend on what investment is made at national level.

Cllr. Shiels says it’s important that the message that Letterkenny and the wider Donegal area needs its fair share in investment now must be heard and delivered upon without delay………..

More News

Unionist parties discuss Westminster pact as O’Neill criticises May’s timing

0
Unionist parties in Northern Ireland have confirmed they will meet to discuss constituency pacts ahead of the General Election. British MP’s voted yesterday to support Prime [...]
20 Apr 2017

Dylan Crawford memorial mass to take place tomorrow

0
A special Mass tomorrow will take place tomorrow to remember Killygordon man Dylan Crawford, who was found dead last week in Manchester. Local Curate Fr. Frankie Lynch has organise[...]
20 Apr 2017

IBEC says NW can become a region of sustainable growth

0
Major investment in infrastructure projects can position the North West as a region of long term sustainable economic growth. That’s according to Ibec, the group that represents Ir[...]
20 Apr 2017

Sheils outlines need for substantial investment in Letterkenny

0
A Donegal County Councillor has claimed that Letterkenny needs an investment package of approximately half a billion Euro to bring various services up to the standard now required.[...]
20 Apr 2017

Call for HSE to clarify future of three Donegal Community Hospitals

0
A Donegal Senator is calling on the HSE to clear up confusion over the future of three Donegal Community Hospitals. Last week, Minister McHugh confirmed HSE investment of over €4 m[...]
19 Apr 2017

Almost 500 farmers in Donegal still waiting for GLAS or AEOS payments

0
  Almost 500 farmers in Donegal are still waiting for either their GLAS or AEOS payments to be delivered. The latest information supplied to Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue[...]
19 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit