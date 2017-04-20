logo



Ruaille Buaille le Colm Feiritéar 28/4/17

20 Apr 2017
by admin

Shannon, Saoirse & Grainne ó Scoil Cheoil an Mhaoil Ruaidhe beo ar an aer.

Ruaille Buaille le Colm Feiritéar 28/4/17

Shannon, Saoirse & Grainne ó Scoil Cheoil an Mhaoil Ruaidhe beo ar an aer.[...]
20 Apr 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Thursday’s show

Listen back to Thursday’s Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
20 Apr 2017

Aslan pay tribute to late keyboard player Patrick Fitzpatrick

  Aslan have paid tribute to their friend and keyboard player Patrick Fitzpatrick, who passed away on Wednesday after a battle with cancer. He was 60. Paying tribute to the Be[...]
20 Apr 2017

Stevie Wonder reportedly set to play at wedding of Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll in Mayo

The pop soul legend will be one of the many big names in attendance   Rory McIlroy has reportedly nabbed Stevie Wonder to perform at his wedding in Co Mayo this weekend. The W[...]
20 Apr 2017

Deadpool 2 actor Josh Brolin, who plays Cable, is already trolling Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds loves trolling and everyone in turn –but especially Hugh Jackman and Deadpool co-star Morena Baccarin – loves trolling him. Now Josh Brolin, who was recently cast as [...]
19 Apr 2017

People are not happy with Kim Kardashian’s latest ‘amazing diet’

No Kim K, just no. Kim Kardashian recently tweeted that she has lost weight due to the flu. She said it came just ‘in time for the Met lol’: Follow Kim Kardashian West ✔@KimKardash[...]
19 Apr 2017

