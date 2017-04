A man will appear in court having been arrested in Letterkenny on suspicion of damaging a car with a hatchet.

It is said the man threatened a member of the public before damaging the car at around 7 o’clock on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened close to St Eunan’s Cathedral on Castle Street. Gardaí were called to the scene and arrested the man before taking him to Letterkenny Garda station for questioning.

No one was physically hurt in the incident.