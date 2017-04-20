logo



Highland’s Farming News – Thursday 20th April

20 Apr 2017
by admin

Chris Ashmore ft

A 15 Minute Programme presented by Chris Ashmore every Thursday at 7.05pm highlighting all that’s happening in the farming community.

More News

Highland’s Farming News – Thursday 20th April

0
A 15 Minute Programme presented by Chris Ashmore every Thursday at 7.05pm highlighting all that’s happening in the farming community.[...]
20 Apr 2017

Milford farmer appeals for information after sheep found dead in suspected dog attack

0
  A farmer in Milford is appealing for information after 10 of his lambs and 6 ewes were killed in a suspected vicious dog attack. The incident is said to have happened in the[...]
20 Apr 2017

Army wives and partners protest outside Finner Camp over pay and conditions

0
Wives and partners of members the defence forces claim one in five personnel rely on social welfare payments to make ends meet. Members of the group are holding demonstrations outs[...]
20 Apr 2017

SF selection convention to take place on May 4th

0
Sinn Fein will hold a convention on the 4th of next month in Termon to choose a new councillor to replace Mick Quinn, who is stepping down from Donegal County Council for health re[...]
20 Apr 2017

Balanced development is the key to Ebrington’s future – Boyle

0
The Chairperson of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee says balanced development will be the key to maximising the potential of the Ebrington site. The co[...]
20 Apr 2017

13 people awaiting beds at LUH this morning

0
There were 13 people waiting on beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, six of them on Emergency Department trolleys. That’s one less than yesterday’s fig[...]
20 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit