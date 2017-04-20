GAA Programme – Nicky Rackard Cup starts for North West counties

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

Colm Breathnach Donegal’s All-Ireland winning Nicky Rackard Senior Hurling Championship Cup winning captain was Tom Comack’s special guest this week.

The Waterford native and St Eunan’s club man was captain of the Donegal team to defeat Roscommon to win the 2013 Nicky Rackard Cup final.

Donegal, Derry and Tyrone are all in first round action this weekend as the race begins for the 2017 Nicky Rackard Championship gets under way…