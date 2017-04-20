Family believes body recovered from Foyle is that of Dean Miller

The uncle of missing Derry man Dean Miller says the family believes the body recovered from the River Foyle in Derry on Tuesday night is that of his nephew.

Paddy Mc Daid says the police notified the family when the body was found, but it has not yet been formally identified because it had been in the water for some time.

Dean has been missing since March 12th.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on the Shaun Doherty Show today, Paddy Mc Daid said after five weeks of searching, the difficult process of grieving now starts…………