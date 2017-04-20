Dylan Crawford memorial mass to take place tomorrow

A special Mass tomorrow will take place tomorrow to remember Killygordon man Dylan Crawford, who was found dead last week in Manchester.

Local Curate Fr. Frankie Lynch has organised the memorial Mass for Dylan so that the community can come together in solidarity with the Crawford family.

A spokesperson for The Crawford family say they remain in limbo one week on from Dylan’s sudden death as to when his remains will be released by British Police in order to make the journey home to Ireland for his Funeral.

The 20 year-old was found collapsed last Wednesday morning at the junction of Spear Street and Back Piccadilly, near a private car park, and was later confirmed dead.

Two men have been arrested while a third man is being sought by police.

Earlier this week on the Shaun Doherty Show, Dylan’s heartbroken parents made an emotional plea for help as they were left completely frustrated and isolated at the lack of information that British Authorities were giving them in relation to the release of Dylan’s body.

Austin and Andrina were contemplating making the painful journey to Manchester Royal Infirmary Mortuary to see their sons body but were told that it was not possible to do so despite two autopsies already been carried out.

It’s said that the Mass will allow the grieving family and community to come together as with a lack of information no Funeral arrangements can be made.

The Mass will be held in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon tomorrow Friday evening at 7:30 p.m.