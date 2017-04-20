Cockhill Manager Gavin Cullen on testing Bonagee battle

Cockhill Celtic are edging closer to a fifth Ulster Senior League title in a row.

The defending champions beat Bonagee United 1-0 at the Dry Arch Park on Wednesday night, which means one point from their final game and they will be winners again.

Letterkenny must now win their final two games, against Finn Harps Reserves and Fanad United, and even then it won’t be enough if Cockhill manage to avoid defeat at Swilly on May 7th.

If Letterkenny don’t beat Harps then Cockhill will be champions.

Jimmy Bradley scored the tie’s only goal last night and his seventh of the season to put Cockhill within touching distance of the trophy.

Cockhill Celtic Player Manager Gavin Cullen told Ulster Senior League PRO Chris McNulty, they had be patient but deserved the win…