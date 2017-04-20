Balanced development is the key to Ebrington’s future – Boyle

The Chairperson of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee says balanced development will be the key to maximising the potential of the Ebrington site.

The committee and council officials toured the site this week to view progress works, with chairman Cllr John Boyle (second from left in pic) saying they were impressed with the progress that has been made.

Speaking to Highland Radio News, Cllr Boyle said the council will shortly be taking over responsibility control of the Ebrington site, and will be seeking to build on the focus placed on Ebrington, particularly during Derry’s tenure as UK City of Culture…………..