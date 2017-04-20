Army wives and partners protest outside Finner Camp over pay and conditions

Wives and partners of members the defence forces claim one in five personnel rely on social welfare payments to make ends meet.

Members of the group are holding demonstrations outside barracks across the country today, on behalf of their partners who are not allowed protest. One of those protests is underway outside Finner Camp in Donegal, and it goes on until 2 o’clock this afternoon.

They’re looking for better pay and conditions and say they’re the only public servants who don’t have access to the Workplace Relations Commission.

Frances is one of the organisers of the Finner protest……………