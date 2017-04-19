Two more arrests in Derry in connection with Central Drive shooting

Two men have been arrested by police investigating a paramilitary style shooting in the Central Drive area of Derry a month ago.

The men, aged 36 and 49, were arrested in the City this morning and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg in the incident, a number of other people have already been detained and questioned this month.

Detectives are continuing to investigate, and are urging anyone with information to come forward.