Service to commemorate those buried in St Conal’s Hospital graveyard

A simple service to remember the people of Donegal who were buried in the little known graveyard at St Conal’s Hospital, Letterkenny is taking place this weekend.

It follows a successful community led initiative to respectfully commemorate those who were buried in the graveyard between 1868 and 1902.

The service is taking place at 3pm this Sunday in the graveyard to the rear of the St Conal’s Campus.

Health campaigner Betty Holmes played a key role in the project, and is urging people to attend. She says many of those buried there were involved in planning and building the hospital………….