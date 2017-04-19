Mother calls for new protocols for still births at LUH

The mother whose baby’s remains were stored in a room on the gynaecology ward for four weeks after his premature death last year says protocols must be put in place to ensure it never happens again.

Lisa delibvered baby Eoin in October 2016, after he had died in the womb as a result of complications arising from a rare condition known as Turner’s syndrome.

RTÉ’s This Week programme revealed on Sunday that following Eoin’s premature death his body had been left in a room in the gynaecology ward, after telling Lisa that she could not attend the burial of her son “for private and confidential reasons”.

On today’s Shaun Doherty Show, Lisa says she doesn’t want anybody else to suffer the way she and her partner have.

She said the options for people in her situation should be clearly set out, and protocols should be put in place to ensure that all deceased babies are treated with dignity, irrespective of what stage they were at when they were delivered.

