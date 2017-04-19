logo



Mother calls for new protocols for still births at LUH

19 Apr 2017
by News Highland

The mother whose baby’s remains were stored in a room on the gynaecology ward for four weeks after his premature death last year says protocols must be put in place to ensure it never happens again.

Lisa delibvered baby Eoin in October 2016, after he had died in the womb as a result of complications arising from a rare condition known as Turner’s syndrome.

RTÉ’s This Week programme revealed on Sunday that following Eoin’s premature death his body had been left in a room in the gynaecology ward, after telling Lisa that she could not attend the burial of her son “for private and confidential reasons”.

On today’s Shaun Doherty Show, Lisa says she doesn’t want anybody else to suffer the way she and her partner have.

She said the options for people in her situation should be clearly set out, and protocols should be put in place to ensure that all deceased babies are treated with dignity, irrespective of what stage they were at when they were delivered.

The discussion can be heard here…….

 

More News

Call for HSE to clarify future of three Donegal Community Hospitals

0
A Donegal Senator is calling on the HSE to clear up confusion over the future of three Donegal Community Hospitals. Last week, Minister McHugh confirmed HSE investment of over €4 m[...]
19 Apr 2017

Almost 500 farmers in Donegal still waiting for GLAS or AEOS payments

0
  Almost 500 farmers in Donegal are still waiting for either their GLAS or AEOS payments to be delivered. The latest information supplied to Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue[...]
19 Apr 2017

Major clean-up gets underway in Glenswilly area later this evening

0
A major clean-up is getting underway later this evening in the wider Glenswilly and Conwall areas. People have been asked to assemble at the Glenswilly GAA grounds shortly after 6p[...]
19 Apr 2017

Crossan hits out after Buncrana lights are stolen

0
Lights which had been placed the entrance road in Buncrana have been stolen just a few weeks after they were installed. Cllr Nicholas Crossan says the lights were giving the town a[...]
19 Apr 2017

Mother calls for new protocols for still births at LUH

0
The mother whose baby’s remains were stored in a room on the gynaecology ward for four weeks after his premature death last year says protocols must be put in place to ensure[...]
19 Apr 2017

Kelly’s concerns over schoolbus safety in Plumbridge

0
It’s been claimed that the safety of post-primary school children in Plumbridge is at serious risk, with inadequate crossing points in place in the town. The issue is underst[...]
19 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit