Major clean-up gets underway in Glenswilly area later this evening

A major clean-up is getting underway later this evening in the wider Glenswilly and Conwall areas.

People have been asked to assemble at the Glenswilly GAA grounds shortly after 6pm and all materials will be supplied by the Council.

The Clean-up was organised following a spate of illegal dumping and fly tipping in the area recently.

Mayor of the Letterkenny Municipal District Cllr. James Pat McDaid has been giving further details and says it’s important for the community to do their bit this evening: