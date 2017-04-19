Kelly’s concerns over schoolbus safety in Plumbridge

It’s been claimed that the safety of post-primary school children in Plumbridge is at serious risk, with inadequate crossing points in place in the town.

The issue is understood to be at its worst during peak times in the morning and evening with school children travelling to and coming from Omagh.

Councillor Patsy Kelly has suggested buses using a bus stop on Gortin Road to alleviate the problem.

However he is warning that as it stands, the lack of safety measures is a disaster waiting to happen and is urging Transport NI to address the issue…………..