Jack Keaney named on ROI U18 squad for Slovakia Cup

19 Apr 2017
by admin

Jack Keaney from Donegal Town has been named in the Republic of Ireland u-18 squad for the forthcoming Slovakia Cup tournament.

Keaney, who plays with Sligo Rvs is one of a number of players who play their football with League of Ireland sides.

Keaney played for Sligo in Monday’s night EA Sports Cup victory over Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

Jim Crawford’s Ireland team have been grouped with Czech Republic, Russia and Turkey with a classification game also involved.

Ireland start the tournament next Monday 24th April against the Czechs.

Republic of Ireland U18 Squad
Goalkeepers: Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Edward McGinty (Sligo Rovers)
Defenders: Alec Byrne (Cork City), Aaron O’Driscoll (Southampton), Warren O’Hora (Bohemians), James McSweeney (Cobh Ramblers), Rian O’Sullivan (Brighton & Hove Albion), Callum Mollett (Walsall)
Midfielders: Anthony Scully (West Ham United), Dan McKenna (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Jack Keaney (Sligo Rovers), Callum Nicell (Leeds United), Stephen Mallon (Sheffield United)
Forwards: Aidan Keena (St Patrick’s Athletic), Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace), Dean Dillon (Shamrock Rovers), Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Thomas Byrne (Drogheda United), Shola Ayoola (Stoke City)

FIXTURES
Monday, April 24: Czech Republic v Republic of Ireland, Modranka (KO 14:00)
Tuesday, April 25: Republic of Ireland v Russia, Dunajska Luzna (KO 10:00)
Thursday, April 27: Republic of Ireland v Turkey, Dunajska Luzna (KO 10:00)
Friday, April 28: Classification match, TBC

