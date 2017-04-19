Efforts continue to find the Ulster Senior League “ELEVEN30”

The Ulster Senior League’s quest to select the ‘ELEVEN30’ – the team of the 30 seasons of the USL – is well underway.

In celebration of 30 full seasons of the Ulster Senior League, which first came into being in the 1986/87 season, the League appointed a selection panel to chose the ‘ELEVEN 30’ team.

The panel will select eleven players, chosen in position, plus a manager.

The final selection will be unveiled at the Ulster Senior League’s annual presentation dinner dance, which will take place at the Station House Hotel, Letterkenny, on Friday, May 19.

Ulster Senior League PRO Chris McNulty is Chairing a selection panel that includes Eamon McConigley, Danny McConnell, Chris Ashmore, Harry Walsh, Cathal Toland and Brian McIvor.

The panel have met on several occasions over the past couple of months and indications are that there have been some intense discussions.

“The USL has seen some wonderful individual talents since 1986 and you could talk for hours on end about this – in fact we have done exactly that,” McNulty said.

“The selection panel has been very giving of their time and I want to thank each one of them for participating in this task. I want to thank particularly Danny McConnell who has traveled back from London on a couple of occasions to meet with the selection panel.”

“Our discussions have delved deep into the archive and looked into the vast talent that has graced the pitches of the Ulster Senior League since 1986.”

“Some fantastic teams and some magnificent players have played in the League over the years and selecting a team is no easy task.”

“There are a few neck-and-neck choices and I’m sure everyone is eagerly awaiting the final selection. We will be keeping the team tight lipped until May 19th, when we will have a big unveiling at our dinner dance.”

The Ulster Senior League are also seeking the public’s participation in this selection.”

Thanks to the generous sponsorship of the Brewery Bar, Market Square, Letterkenny, we have two €50 vouchers up for grabs. To be in with a chance of winning, email your ‘ELEVEN30’ selection, including your name, address and telephone number to Ulster Senior League PRO Chris McNulty: chrismcnulty86@gmail.com Include ‘ELEVEN30’ selection in the subject box.