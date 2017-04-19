logo



Council inviting applications for CLAR funding

19 Apr 2017
by News Highland

Donegal County Council is reminding the public that the deadline to submit CLÁR funding applications for small scale community or school infrastructure projects is fast approaching.

The Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht, Affairs has recently announced a new round of funding under the 2017 CLAR Scheme with only once week left for applications to be accepted.

The Clar Scheme provides funding for small scale infrastructural projects for the benefit of communities in CLAR areas.

€5 million in total for 2017 has been allocated to this Scheme, of which up to €4.25 million is nationally available under 3 measures to be operated via Local Authorities for a range of School and Community projects.

They are:

Measure 1 Support for Schools – Community Safety Measures

Measure 2 Play Areas

Measure 3 Targeted Community Infrastructure Needs

Full CLÁR Funding 2017 details and application forms are available on the Councils website.

Completed applications and queries should be e-mailed to eamonb@donegalcoco.ie.

Closing deadline for receipt of completed applications is 5.00pm 26thApril 2017

More News

Two more arrests in Derry in connection with Central Drive shooting

0
Two men have been arrested by police investigating a paramilitary style shooting in the Central Drive area of Derry a month ago. The men, aged 36 and 49, were arrested in the City [...]
19 Apr 2017

AAIU defends publication of Rescue 116 cockpit recording transcripts

0
The Air Accident Investigation Unit says it’s satisfied that best practice was followed in the publication of the transcripts of the cockpit voice recordings from Rescue Heli[...]
19 Apr 2017

Body recovered from the River Foyle in Derry

0
A body has been reccovered from the River Foyle in Derry. In a post shared on social media, Foyle Search & Rescue say they were tasked by the PSNI last night following reports [...]
19 Apr 2017

Clean-up finished at Greenbrae Halting Site in Strabane

0
A major clean up operation at the Greenbrae halting site near Strabane has been completed with a view to re-opening it in the near future. The site had been closed to the travellin[...]
19 Apr 2017

Service to commemorate those buried in St Conal’s Hospital graveyard

0
A simple service to remember the people of Donegal who were buried in the little known graveyard at St Conal’s Hospital, Letterkenny is taking place this weekend. It follows a succ[...]
19 Apr 2017

Council inviting applications for CLAR funding

0
Donegal County Council is reminding the public that the deadline to submit CLÁR funding applications for small scale community or school infrastructure projects is fast approaching[...]
19 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit