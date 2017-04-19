Council inviting applications for CLAR funding

Donegal County Council is reminding the public that the deadline to submit CLÁR funding applications for small scale community or school infrastructure projects is fast approaching.

The Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht, Affairs has recently announced a new round of funding under the 2017 CLAR Scheme with only once week left for applications to be accepted.

The Clar Scheme provides funding for small scale infrastructural projects for the benefit of communities in CLAR areas.

€5 million in total for 2017 has been allocated to this Scheme, of which up to €4.25 million is nationally available under 3 measures to be operated via Local Authorities for a range of School and Community projects.

They are:

Measure 1 Support for Schools – Community Safety Measures

Measure 2 Play Areas

Measure 3 Targeted Community Infrastructure Needs

Full CLÁR Funding 2017 details and application forms are available on the Councils website.

Completed applications and queries should be e-mailed to eamonb@donegalcoco.ie.

Closing deadline for receipt of completed applications is 5.00pm 26thApril 2017