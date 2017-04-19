Clean-up finished at Greenbrae Halting Site in Strabane

A major clean up operation at the Greenbrae halting site near Strabane has been completed with a view to re-opening it in the near future.

The site had been closed to the travelling community over a year ago with serious concern raised by the public over health and safety issues there.

It’s understood that abandoned caravans which were initially delaying the clean up process were deliberately set alight last month.

There was also a question mark over whether the Council or NI Housing had responsibility for the site.

Local Councillor Brian McMahon says it’s an important site………….