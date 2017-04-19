logo



Call for HSE to clarify future of three Donegal Community Hospitals

19 Apr 2017
by News Highland

A Donegal Senator is calling on the HSE to clear up confusion over the future of three Donegal Community Hospitals.

Last week, Minister McHugh confirmed HSE investment of over €4 million into Ramelton Nursing Unit and St Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar while a report on the future of Lifford Community Hospital was still ongoing.

However some campaigners have cast considerable doubt over that announcement.

Senator Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has written to senior HSE management in Donegal asking them to issue a public statement in order to clarify the issue and says it’s important for them to do so without delay:

