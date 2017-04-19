BJ Banda to have scan on knee injury

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan has given an update on the injuries sustained by the three players during Monday evening’s EA Sports Cup second round tie against Sligo Rovers in Ballybofey.

“Harry Doherty was kept in Letterkenny Hospital overnight for observation following his head injury. I saw Harry at the hospital on Tuesday and thankfully he appeared to be recovering well at that stage. Packie Mailey got stitches in the head wound and was allowed home. B.J. Banda was assessed at the hospital as well and was able to go home. He may have knee ligament or cartilage damage but we won’t know anything for sure until he gets a scan done in the next couple of days. So at the moment all three are just recovering which is good news and we’ll just monitor their progress from here.” Horgan said.