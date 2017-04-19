logo



Almost 500 farmers in Donegal still waiting for GLAS or AEOS payments

19 Apr 2017
by News Highland

 

Almost 500 farmers in Donegal are still waiting for either their GLAS or AEOS payments to be delivered.

The latest information supplied to Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue reveals that 305 Donegal farmers have still not received their GLAS payments, with a further 182 AEOS payments still outstanding.

It’s nearly three months after payments were furst due and Deputy McConalogue says this is leaving small farmers very much in the lurch.

He says this is unacceptable and is calling on the Agriculture Minister to speed up the process:

